Instances When Kartik Aaryan Was Funny And Witty In The 'Koki Poochega' Series

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been very active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. Right from snippets to rap songs to gigs, the actor is doing the best he can to let his fans know about the illness and ask them to stay indoors. Kartik Aaryan also went on to launch his own YouTube series known as Koki Poochega.

The actor has shared several videos from the segment on social media where he strikes a conversation with real-life heroes including doctors, police, social workers, and those who have survived the coronavirus. Known for his funny and witty behaviour, here’s taking a look at all the times when Kartik said something witty and funny in Koki Poochega.

Kartik learns Malayalam

During the interview, Kartik Aaryan asks the guest to teach him a little bit of Malayalam. He said then asked him to translate the words Nooh you are my hero. The soon says in Malayalam ‘Kartik Aaryan you are my hero'. To which, the actor knew it was not the sentence he asked and soon burst into laughter. Watch the video below.

Kartik reveals the weather forecast

While giving a few details of the happenings he went on to the third point of the news which was the weather forecast. He then goes on to tell fans about why they need to know about the weather forecast because nobody is going out. He then asks them to ‘stay home, stay safe.’ Watch the video below.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Delivered Box Office Hat-tricks

Kartik Aaryan interviews Sumiti Singh

During the show, Kartik goes on to tell Sumiti Singh, coronavirus survivor, that in the film Munnabhai MBBS, Jimmy Shergill realises that he does not drink, smoke nor does he do anything, yet he falls sick. Watch the video below.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors' Social Media Activities Over The Weekend

Kartik's sasti Monjulika

While giving out some good news, Kartik revealed that he has prepared sasti Monjulika near his area so that people don’t step out of the house. And the sasti Monjulika was none other than his younger sister. Watch the video below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan: Better On-screen Pair?

Also read | Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn And John Abraham’s Upcoming Projects; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.