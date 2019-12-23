Times When Kriti Sanon Stunned Fans With Her Pink Outfits

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood today. The Luka Chuppi actor has made her mark in Bollywood with a number of films. Kriti Sanon has been a part of films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. She has a large fan base on social media. Kriti Sanon's photos on her social media handle have not only given her fans some serious style goals but have also stolen the hearts of many men out there. Kriti Sanon's Instagram constantly updates her fans and the audience in general with her life and upcoming films. Listed below are some of Kriti Sanon's photos where the actress flaunted her curves while donning pink outfits:

Kriti Sanon's Instagram: Best Pink Outfits

The actress stole hearts while wearing this beautiful banarasi saree. Kriti added an edge to the saree by wearing a strapless blouse. She completed her look with chunky golden earrings. Kriti Sanon kept her look simple with straight hair and minimal makeup.

The gorgeous Panipat actress blushed in pink with this lehenga outfit. The all-pink ensemble looked great on Kriti along with the matching lehenga, blouse, and dupatta. The Indian outfit was filled with intricate handwork. Kriti kept her look simple with chunky earrings, wavy hair and blush pink makeup.

Kriti Sanon's photos with her recent pink gown gave some serious style goals to many of her fans. The pink gown looked quirky with a backless look and feathers all over. The actress pulled off the look well with her delicate makeup and chunky jewelry. The gown had a short look at the front and a long trail at the back. Kriti looked stunning in the pink ensemble with her messy bun.

