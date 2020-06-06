When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' With These Leading Ladies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, last seen in Debamitra Biswal's Mootichoor Chacknachoor, is often seen in television shows promoting his upcoming movies. The actor first appeared on Kapil Sharma's hit television show in the year 2016 with the cast of Raman Raghav 2.0. The actor was accompanied by director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Vicky Kaushal. Following this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made appearances on the show multiple times. Here are the times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his leading ladies. Take a look at some such memorable appearances below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on The Kapil Sharma Show

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amy Jackson

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amy Jackson appeared on The Kapil Sharma show together to promote their movie Freaky Ali in 2016. This was reportedly Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second visit to the show. Accompanying the lead actor on the show was director Sohail Khan. Take a look at their appearance on the show here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag

Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bidita Bag appeared on Kapil Sharma's show in 2017. They were on the show to promote their movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Sharing some fun anecdotes from the movie sets, the cast had a gala time on the show. The audience was also left in splits with their funny shenanigans.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao appeared on The Kapil Sharma show together to promote their movie Thackeray. This was in 2019. The movie was reportedly touted to be Amrita Rao's comeback movie. Meanwhile, in the show, the cast had a fun time with the members of the show.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister. His journey ends up taking him to Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, and they have amped up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Check out the poster of Roam Rome Mein

Besides this upcoming film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The film is reportedly touted to be a romantic-comedy.

