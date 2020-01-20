The Kapil Sharma Show Sees Kapil Indirectly Accuse Archana Puran Singh Of "pulling Chairs"

Kapil Sharma recently threw a taunt at Archana Puran Singh for not letting Navjot Singh Sidhu return on the show. The joking mocking was made by the comedian when the cast of Panga made an appearance to promote their show.

Kapil Sharma taunts Archana Puran Singh for “snatching the chair”

The Kapil Sharma show is considered a huge platform for the stars to promote their film. Almost all significant film actors have their film promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show stage. In one of the most recent episodes, the cast of the film Panga had come in to promote their film. The host of the show, Kapil Sharma, was talking about the comeback of veteran actor Neena Gupta in the industry. While doing so, he took an indirect dig at Archana Puran Singh for taking away the former host’s chair and not letting it go. He said that Archana Puran Singh is not just good at pulling someone’s leg but also good at pulling away someone’s chair. The indirect joke was made by the comedian in reference to the former host, who was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. The comedian has made similar comments in the past. Fans of Archana Puran Singh have expressed their displeasure with his speech style on their social media handles.

Panga team promotes their film on The Kapil Sharma Show

One of the most recent films to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma show was the film Panga. The stars of the film, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, and Jassie Gill were the special guests on the comedy talk show. Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how Panga has become her style. The statement was made jokingly, in reference to the controversies that she is generally surrounded by. Have a look at the promo of the episode here.

