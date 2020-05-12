Times When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Promoted His Movies On Popular TV Shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, He is known for portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed from his films and hence Nawazuddin has managed to become one of the film industry's most sought after names in recent times. Some of his notable work in the recent past includes Thackeray, Mootichoor Chacknachoor, The Lunch Box, and Monsoon Shootout, among others. These films have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also done good business at the box-office. The actor too left no stone unturned in promoting his films relentlessly.

Also read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shared The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' Moment He Experienced Often

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been promoting his movies on these popular TV shows till date-

The Kapil Sharma Show

Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoted his movie, Mootichoor Chacknachoor along with & Athiya Shetty in the year 2019. The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also visited this show with Amrita Rao in the year 2016 for promoting Freaky Ali, and again in 2019 for his film Thackeray.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' That Makes It Worth A Watch

Kanpur Waale Khuranas

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also visited the show Kanpur Waale Khuranas for film promotion. The show also starred Sunil Grover, Aparshakti Khurana, and Farah Khan. You can witness a sight of insane humour and candid conversations with the most renowned actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Swara Bhaskar in the video below-

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not The First Choice For 'Thackeray'? Read Facts About The Film

Baba Ki Chowki

Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited the show Baba Ki Chowki with the graceful Athiya Shetty to promote the film Mootichoor Chacknachoor. Nawazuddin also promoted his film Thackeray along wth the Thackeray cast on this show. The episodes were titled Nawaz - Athiya grace the Chowki, The cast of Thackeray in the house, and A biopic of Nawazuddin?. Watch the glance of the show over here.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' Was Initially Offered To Irrfan Khan? Know More Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.