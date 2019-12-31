Times When Neena Gupta Made The News For Being Upfront And Outspoken In The Year 2019

Neena Gupta is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. She has received appreciation from fans and critics alike for the various roles she has played. Here is a look at five instances from 2019, when she was in the limelight.

1. The Saand Ki Aankh controversy

Neena Gupta is known for her outspoken personality. The film Saand Ki Aankh revolved around two aged women and their journey towards becoming sharpshooters. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Neena Gupta was of the opinion that the role should have been offered to actors who were actually that age. She put up a tweet expressing her views on her official handle. She had a huge number of people supporting her for her views. Here is a look at the tweet.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

2. Neena Gupta’s fashion sense

Neena Gupta is one of the actors who has a unique fashion sense. The actor has grabbed the attention of a number of fashion enthusiasts for how she carries herself. She is mostly seen in gorgeous sarees. Neena Gupta does not shy away from wearing anything. She is loved by her fans for her fashion sense.

3. When she took up the Badhaai Ho role

Badhaai Ho was one of the films of 2019 which was well-received by the audience. The film had an off-beat premise which worked well with the viewers. The film revolved around an aged woman getting pregnant. The role was played by Neena Gupta. It was initially offered to Tabu, who asked the makers to go for Neena Gupta. The role was not-so-common which grabbed attention. She was widely appreciated for her job in the film.

4. When Neena Gupta spoke about parenting

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta filed for a divorce with producer Madhu Mantena this year in March. Actor Neena Gupta spoke about how she felt about the two separating in an interview with a leading news portal. She said that like every Indian parent, she asked her to not rush into a decision. She also spoke about how she was in good terms with Madhu. Masaba Gupta has lately been working on her fashion label.

5. Neena Gupta went forward to seek work via social media and the follow-up

Neena Gupta had posted about how she looking for good roles to play on her official Instagram handle in 2017. She also mentioned that she lives in Mumbai. The post reportedly worked for the Badhaai Ho actor. Following this, Nafisa Ali of Life in a... Metro fame also expressed that she is looking out on social media. Have a look at the post here.

