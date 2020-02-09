Times When Priyanka Chopra Gave Fans Beach Vacay Goals; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian celebrities in the world. The actor has become a household name all across the globe. While the Quantico actor is one of the busiest people on the scene, she also seems to enjoy parties and travels extensively. Her vacation photos are sure to make impress fans.

Here are some pictures of Priyanka Chopra that gave fans beach vacation goals for the upcoming summer

Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and friends

During the promotions of The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and the team

Enjoying the summer with Tamanna Dutt

Priyanka enjoyed time playing in the ocean with mother Madhu Chopra for one of her birthdays

Carving her name in the sand and that's when she made friends with these people

