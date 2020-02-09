Times When Priyanka Chopra Gave Fans Beach Vacay Goals; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian celebrities in the world. The actor has become a household name all across the globe. While the Quantico actor is one of the busiest people on the scene, she also seems to enjoy parties and travels extensively. Her vacation photos are sure to make impress fans.
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.