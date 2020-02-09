The Debate
Times When Priyanka Chopra Gave Fans Beach Vacay Goals; See Pics

Bollywood News

These vacation pics of actor Priyanka Chopra will definitely make you want to pack your bags & head to a beach. Take a look at some of her best pics.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian celebrities in the world. The actor has become a household name all across the globe. While the Quantico actor is one of the busiest people on the scene, she also seems to enjoy parties and travels extensively. Her vacation photos are sure to make impress fans.

Here are some pictures of Priyanka Chopra that gave fans beach vacation goals for the upcoming summer

Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

During the promotions of The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and the team

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Enjoying the summer with Tamanna Dutt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Priyanka enjoyed time playing in the ocean with mother Madhu Chopra for one of her birthdays 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Carving her name in the sand and that's when she made friends with these people

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

