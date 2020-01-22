Sabyasachi's Collaborations With Eminent International Brands That Made Headlines

In this modern era of fashion, a lot of eminent designers believe in collaborating with their contemporaries. These brand collaborations are not limited to countries and designer from across the globe are grinding harder to push the envelope. Last year experienced a lot of big brand collaborations in both Bollywood and Holywood from Kim Kardashian X Kylie Jenner collaboration to Masaba Gupta's Game of Thrones-inspired capsule collection.

One of the most iconic designers of India Sabyasachi seems to be an avid admirer of collaborations. Throughout his career, Sabyasachi has collaborated with some of the biggest brands from across the globe. Hence, here is a list of times when Sabyasachi collaborated with eminent international brands:

1) Sabyasachi X H&M

Sabyasachi recently took to Instagram to announce his exclusive collaboration with the Swedish clothing brand H&M. The collaboration launches across all the H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world, on H&M's website and Myntra on April 16, 2020.

2) Sabyasachi X Christain Louboutin

Sabyasachi also recently collaborated with the luxury brand Christian Louboutin for celebrating 20 years of Sabyasachi for the collection Kashgar Bazaar. This exclusive collection comprises shoes and handbags in collaboration with Christian Louboutin. This collaboration explores the conflict between cultures, colours, textiles and crafts.

3) Sabyasachi X Pottery Barn

Back in 2016, Sabyasachi also collaborated with the home furnishings giant Pottery Barn to launch a range of home furnishings. This collaboration consisted of over fifty pieces and features an eclectic array of colourful, globally inspired textiles and décor from bed linen and tabletop to jewellery boxes and holiday ornaments.

