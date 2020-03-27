The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor On Lockdown: "Let’s Choose To Look At It Positively"

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to social media to urge fans to stay indoors during the lockdown period. She even asked them to look at this time positively.

Shraddha Kapoor

The entire county is currently on a 21-day lockdown where citizens have been asked to stay indoors. This drastic step has been taken due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. Many celebrities have been regularly taking to social media to keep their fans updated and also urge them to stay indoors. Shraddha Kapoor recently urged her fans to do the same in order to ensure they remain safe.

Shraddha Kapoor urges fans to stay home

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to social media to share a message with her fans. In the message, she started by asking if her fans are doing well. She even asked them to stay strong during such times.

Shraddha Kapoor then went on to talk about how this drastic step is a safety measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. She even added that one’s approach to it is dependent on them -- whether it is positive or negative. Shraddha Kapoor added that we all should look at this lockdown period as a positive thing happening to us.

The actor even added that one can use this time to grow in their personal lives. She even added that one can also use it to do different things like “meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude and be calm”. She even asked fans to be united in this mission and spread love everywhere.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and is the third instalment from the Baaghi franchise. The movie has been a hit at the box office and has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

