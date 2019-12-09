Times When Superstar Actor Akshay Kumar Made Headlines In 2019

Akshay Kumar today is amongst the highest paid A-list actors in the movie business. Akshay's journey from Amritsar to Mumbai hasn't been easy. He is a commercially successful actor who has made his own niche in Bollywood and is reportedly amongst the highest tax-paying actors in the country. With absolutely no background from the Hindi film industry, the dapper actor has an enviable fanbase across the globe. Akshay Kumar is such a celebrated actor that tabloid can't get enough of him. In 2019, Akshay Kumar managed to make headlines quite a few times for a variety of reasons, take a look.

Times when Akshay Kumar made headlines in 2019

First actor from Bollywood to cross the 1000 crores mark

Akshay Kumar made headlines when the total box-office collection of all his films released in 2019 crossed ₹1000 crores mark. Khiladi Kumar is one such actor who does a minimum of three to four films per year. Fortunately, all his films tend to become blockbuster hits. Akshay Kumar kickstarted 2019 with Kesari, which was based on a true story set in the pre-Indian-independence. The film did great business and so did his other two films Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Took the Honorable Prime Minister's Interview

Tons of Akshay Kumar films are based on social issues or the feeling of nationalism. His films raise questions in society when it comes to a narrow-minded approach towards certain social issues. The stellar performer with his film somehow contributes towards society. Adding to the reason why Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Narendra Modi. The interview was streamed live on April 24, 2019, and has over 2.8 million views on Youtube now. The actor asked tons of questions to the PM based on his life agenda and on various social issues.

Bala Challenge

Akshay Kumar's Bala challenge created a rage, and netizens and celebrities went all out to support Akshay Kumar by taking up the 'Bala challenge'. Internet was showered with Bala challenge videos over months. This strategy definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs before the release of Housefull 4, which also worked in favour of the popularity of the film.

Akshay Kumar and the election controversy

Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled when he did not vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Apparently, the actor requested his fans and other citizens of India to vote, whereas he himself did not practise what he preached. This is because Akshay Kumar does not hold an Indian passport. To this entire controversy, Akshay lashed back. However, news regarding the actor's application for Indian passport has been doing rounds for quite some time now.

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotions spree for his upcoming movie Good Newwz. It is a romantic-comedy with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film will release on 27 December 2019.

