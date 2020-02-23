Urvashi Rautela's Top Music Videos That You Should Not Miss; Watch

Urvashi Rautela is a young Bollywood actor, known for her roles in films like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti, Hate story 4, Kaabil, Sanam Re, etc. She also has a large fan base on social media. The actor apart from her work in films is also popular for her songs and many music videos. Listed below are some of he rmusic videos that have won the hearts of many young fans.

Urvashi Rautela's popular music videos and stunning photos

1) Gal Ban Gayi

This is the most popular music video featuring Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal. The video's music is by Meet Bros. The song is sung by Sukhbir Singh & Neha Kakkar and the rap is by Honey Singh. This video of Urvashi has taken her fans by a storm and they can't stop gushing over it.

2) Love Dose

This is another popular video of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela. The video is from the album Desi Kalakaar. The song is written and composed by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh. It is another song that won the hearts of many fans and went viral within no time of its release.

3) Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar

This is another trending video of the actor. The song is sung by Meet Bros & Jyotica Tangri with Lyrics by Kumaar. Her outfits, dance moves, and style have inspired so many of her fans.

Urvashi Rautela has ensured to keep her fans interested every now and then with her beauty, fitness, fashion and killer dance moves. She is not only good at fitness and fashion but is also well known for her music videos, dance collabs, performances at many events and more. Listed below are her photos and dance moves.

