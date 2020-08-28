Rhea's Interview Spree Was Right After Drug Angle Emerged, Notes Sushant's Family's Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has questioned the timing of actor Rhea Chakraborty's interviews to several news channels regarding her relationship with the late actor. Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh said that the interview came just a day after a drug angle in the case surfaced and the interviews portrayed Rhea as "innocent" even though she is the main accused in the death case, currently being investigated by several agencies.

'The timing of the interview is questionable'

"There is no legal angle in which one should look at her interview as nowadays everyone is entitled to speak freely. They have the fundamental rights of free speech so I don't have any problem with that but the timing of the interview is questionable as it came after the drug angle came up," Vikas Singh said

"After it has been proved that she used to give banned drugs to Sushant by mixing it in water without him knowing about it, to control his mental health, the timing of the interview becomes more important. They damaged his mental condition by giving drugs," he added.

'I would call this whole thing a drama'

Vikas Singh said that the second thing is, they claim that he lived a king-sized life. "There's nothing wrong with it. Even she lived with him in a similar way but there is something called responsibility as well. The responsibility is that if you claim that he was not well, then why would you leave him in such condition without informing his family about his treatment and medicines which he was apparently taking?" he asked.

"I would call this whole thing a drama. The questions asked to her were not relevant. When he died, she did not even turn up to mourn his death. She used his money, opened companies with her and then left her. Where were these questions? It was portrayed that she is innocent." Vikas Singh said.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, claimed to open up about her relationship with the late actor on Thursday. In the interview, Chakraborty made unspecified claims against Sushant's family, offering nebulous answers to equally vague questions on why she didn't feel the need to inform the family if Sushant was as unwell as she claimed.

