Tina Ambani Wishes Niece Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal On Their Wedding Anniversary

One day after Akash and Shloka Ambani welcomed their baby boy, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha celebrated her second wedding anniversary. Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani recently shared a photo of her niece Isha Ambani and her son-in-law on their anniversary. She also shared a photo of the two with her and Anil Ambani.

Tina Ambani wishes Isha on her wedding anniversary

Its Isha Ambani’s wedding anniversary today on December 12. Her aunt Tina Ambani took to her Instagram to wish her on her 2 wedding anniversary. The first photo is the selfie of Isha and her spouse Anand Piramal. She was seen wearing a black mesh top. In the second photo, Isha and Anand posed with Tina and her husband Anand Ambani for a photo they were all dressed in traditional attires. She wrote, "Two individuals who are perfectly matched, two souls sharing a remarkable journey, two years of wedded bliss!" She wished them a lifetime of togetherness, joy and new adventures and gave them loads of blessing.

Tina Ambani's Instagram followers took to her comment section to wish Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. They wished the couple 'happy wedding anniversary'. Some even mentioned that the two look beautiful with each other and make a good pair. Take a look at some of the comments on Tina's anniversary post for Isha.

Image source: Tina Ambani's Instagram

About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand knew each other before they got married as their families have been friends for more than 4 decades. Anand proposed Isha in Mahabaleshwar in 2018. Isha's father had motivated Anand to go for entrepreneurship. He graduated in Economics from Pennsylvania University and got a masters degree from Harvard. He later opened his own film Piramal eSwasthya which is healthcare startup in rural areas that treats more than 4000 patients on daily basis.

The couple tied the knot in Antilia as they hosted more than 600 elite guests in their house. Their wedding was said to be one of most lavish weddings with politicians, businessmen and celebrities in attendance. The pre-wedding ceremonies that were conducted in Udaipur which was attended by Former US first lady Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar amongst the other celebrities. The Ambanis also managed to make pop star Beyonce perform at her wedding.

