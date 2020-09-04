Tina Ambani Is 'thinking Of' Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary; See Photo

Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani wished late veteran star Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. She took to social media and shared a throwback photo through her official Instagram handle on September 4, 2020, Friday. It features the duo sharing the frame. The picture is a still from Rishi Kapoor’s movie with Tina Ambani. Here are other details about the latter’s photo that you must check out. Read on:

Tina Ambani's wish for Rishi Kapoor

Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani wished the late star Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. She shared an old photo through her official Instagram handle. Rishi Kapoor can be seen in a dark blue and yellow jacket over a casual t-shirt. He has teamed it with a pair of black jeans. For a complete look, Rishi Kapoor has swept back his curly hair for a distinct style.

On the other hand, Tina Ambani has donned a white top and has styled her straightened hair for a complete look. She has opted for a middle-parted style and applied dark shaded lip colour. The duo can be seen posing in the backdrop of sun-kissed grass in an open area.

Rishi Kapoor and Tina Ambani are standing with their backs towards each other. However, they have held hands in the still from a movie. In the caption accompanying her post, Tina Ambani has wished her dear friend on the occasion of his birth anniversary. She penned, “Happy birthday Chintu. I'm sure you're outshining all the stars! Thinking of you. ðŸ¤—”.

Besides adding a loved-up emoticon, the actor has also tagged Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain and wife Neetu Kapoor in the throwback photo. Check out Tina Ambani’s social media post on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday:

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Response on Tina Ambani's photo

Within a couple of hours of posting the throwback photo, Tina Ambani received more than 1500 likes and over 30 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the duo shared appreciative responses on the picture. While many of them applauded their chemistry, others showcased their support through emoticons such as hearts and loved smileys. Check out their comments on the snap:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.