Tina Ambani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Suraag' Star

Tina Ambani is celebrating her 64th birthday today. The Yeh Vaada Raha actor, who went on to become the better half of Anil Ambani, had been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for close to a decade during the '80s. In order to test your knowledge about the former veteran actor or get to know her better, you can take the below-mentioned Tina Ambani's birthday quiz. The set of questions that can be found below are based on Tina Ambani's movies, her personal life, and her current commitments as a professional, along with many other similar pieces of Tina Ambani's Trivia. Read on and find out how well do you know her.

Tina Ambani's quiz:

1) What was the estimated total of Anil and Tina Ambani's Net Worth to be back in the day at its peak?

a) Between $40-50 billion USD

b) Between $30-40 billion USD

c) Between $60-70 billion USD

d) Between $10-20 billion USD

2) Who was Tina Ambani's first-ever co-star?

a) Sanjay Dutt

b) Dev Anand

c) Mukesh Ambani

d) Rishi Kapoor

3) Which city or regional area did Tina Ambani and her family hail from?

a) Pune

b) Gwalior

c) Mumbai

d) Bhuleshwar

4) At the time when Tina Munim was a part of the film industry, she was frequently linked up with one actor in particular. Who was that?

a) Rishi Kapoor

b) Rakesh Roshan

c) Sanjay Dutt

d) Anil Kapoor

5) What profile accurately describes Tina Ambani as of today?

a) Mother, Businesswoman, Philanthropist

b) Mother, Director, Tennis Player

c) Philanthropist, Former Model, Author

d) Writer, Investment Banker, former Olympian

6) Since how many years have Anil and Tina been with each other?

a) 24 years

b) 28 years

c) 30 years

d) 38 years

7) Which actor was Tina Ambani seen collaborating with the most during her time as an actor?

a) Dev Anand

b) Rajesh Khanna

c) Sanjay Dutt

d) Anil Kapoor

8) What was the name of the shelved film that Tina Ambani starred in opposite Mahesh Anand?

a) Ram Teri Ganga Maili

b) Judaai

c) Kaasai

d) Aao Ab Laut Chale

9) How many siblings does Tina Ambani have?

a) 7

b) 9

c) 4

d) 6

10) What was Tina Ambani's birth name?

a) Tina Munim

b) Nivrutti Munim

c) Tina Gala

d) Ashna Munim

11) After leaving the showbusiness for good, Tina Ambani relocated to a different country in order to complete her education. Where did she go?

a) Australia

b) Germany

c) The UK

d) Spain

12) One of Tina Ambani's movies was a debut film of a personality who is a superstar today. What is the name of that film?

a) Umrao Jaan

b) Karz

c) Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

d) Rocky

13) After a hiatus of nearly 4 years, Tina Munim was seen in a film again. What was its name?

a) Jigarwala

b) Vaastav

c) Mast

d) Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

14) Who inspired Tina Ambani to take up acting?

a) Hema Malini

b) Her sister, Bhawna

c) Madhubala

d) Marilyn Monroe

15) How many children does Tina Ambani have?

a) 3

b) 1

c) 2

d) 0

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-b, 11-c, 12-d, 13-a, 14-b, 15-c

