Emma Roberts Quiz: On Her 30th Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Wild Child' Star

Emma Roberts is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday, February 10. The Scream Queens star has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years now. In order to test your knowledge about her or to get to know her better, you can take Emma Roberts' birthday quiz. The Emma Roberts quiz is based on her movies, her personal life, and many other similar pieces of Emma Roberts trivia.

Also Read: Billie Lourd's Net Worth: Know More About The 'American Horror Story' Star

Emma Roberts Birthday Quiz

1) What was the name of Emma's first CD?

a) I Wanna Be

b) New

c) Emma Roberts

d) Unfabulous and More

2) How is Julia Roberts related to Emma?

a) Emma's aunt

b) Emma's sister

c) Emma's mom

d) She is not related to Emma

3) What TV show on Nickelodeon starred Emma playing Addie Singer, a girl who's growing up and trying to survive Junior High?

a) Zoey 101

b) Unfabulous

c) Phil of the Future

d) De Grassi

4) In which movie did Emma play the daughter of Johnny Depp?

a) Aqua Marine

b) Nancy Drew: The Mystery in Hills

c) Blow

d) Camp Couture

5) Which of these Emma Roberts' movies is her debut film?

a) Blow

b) Wild Child

c) We Are The Millers

d) Aquamarine

Also Read: Emma Roberts Calls Newborn Son Her 'bright-light'; Shares His Name On Instagram

6) Which Chanel no. died from Meningitis in Scream Queens?

a) Chanel #2

b) Chanel #3

c) Chanel #4

d) Chanel #5

7) What song did Emma sing for the Disney movie, Ice Princess which was released on March 18th, 2005?

a) New

b) Dummy

c) If I Had it my Way

d) Mexican Wrestler

8) When was Emma Roberts' pregnancy announced to the world?

a) July 15, 2020

b) August 31, 2020

c) September 1, 2020

d) October 28, 2020

9) What is Emma`s middle name?

a) Jennifer

b) Ann

c) Rose

d) Lisa

10) In Wild Child, what was her full name and what did she go to?

a) Lola McEnzie and she went to St. Josephs.

b) Poppy Moore and she went to Abbey Mount.

c) Nancy Drew and she went to Malory High.

d) Chanel Oberlin and she went to Mount Mary High

Also Read: Emma Roberts Opens Up About Endometriosis Diagnosis And Freezing Her Eggs

11) In Hotel for Dogs, what is the dog's name?

a) Friday

b) Bobo

c) Fred

d) Bruno

12) Emma has two stepsisters. What are their names?

a) Morgan Simons and Grace Nickels.

b) Alice Roberts and Melony Roberts.

c) Alice Simons and Melony Simons.

d) Mary Kate Simpson and Ashley Simpson

13) What hit talk shows has Emma been on?

a) Live with Regis and Kathie Lee

b) Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

c) Late Show with David Letterman

d) All of these

Also Read: Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mother After She 'spilled The Beans' About Her Pregnancy

14) When did Emma Roberts win a ShoWest Award for Female Star of Tomorrow?

a) 2004

b) 2007

c) 2009

d) 2012

15) Emma Roberts became the first pregnant celebrity to feature on the cover of which magazine?

a) Cosmopolitan

b) Variety

c) Vogue

d) US Weekly

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3- b, 4-c, 5-a, 6- c, 7-c, 8-b, 9-c, 10-b, 11-a, 12-a, 13-d, 14- b, 15-a

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.