Emma Roberts Quiz: On Her 30th Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Wild Child' Star

Emma Roberts is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday, February 10. The Scream Queens star has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years now. In order to test your knowledge about her or to get to know her better, you can take Emma Roberts' birthday quiz. The Emma Roberts quiz is based on her movies, her personal life, and many other similar pieces of Emma Roberts trivia.
a) I Wanna Be
b) New
c) Emma Roberts
d) Unfabulous and More
a) Emma's aunt
b) Emma's sister
c) Emma's mom
d) She is not related to Emma
a) Zoey 101
b) Unfabulous
c) Phil of the Future
d) De Grassi
b) Nancy Drew: The Mystery in Hills
c) Blow
d) Camp Couture
b) Wild Child
c) We Are The Millers
d) Aquamarine
a) Chanel #2
b) Chanel #3
c) Chanel #4
d) Chanel #5
a) New
b) Dummy
c) If I Had it my Way
d) Mexican Wrestler
a) July 15, 2020
b) August 31, 2020
c) September 1, 2020
d) October 28, 2020
a) Jennifer
b) Ann
c) Rose
d) Lisa
b) Poppy Moore and she went to Abbey Mount.
c) Nancy Drew and she went to Malory High.
d) Chanel Oberlin and she went to Mount Mary High
a) Friday
b) Bobo
c) Fred
d) Bruno
b) Alice Roberts and Melony Roberts.
c) Alice Simons and Melony Simons.
d) Mary Kate Simpson and Ashley Simpson
b) Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
c) Late Show with David Letterman
d) All of these
a) 2004
b) 2007
c) 2009
d) 2012
a) Cosmopolitan
b) Variety
c) Vogue
d) US Weekly
Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3- b, 4-c, 5-a, 6- c, 7-c, 8-b, 9-c, 10-b, 11-a, 12-a, 13-d, 14- b, 15-a
