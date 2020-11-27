Tisca Chopra turns director with short film 'Rubaru,' to release on November 28

Actress Tisca Chopra dons the director's hat for the upcoming short film, Rubaru. The actress took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film and also revealed that it is set to release on November 28. Apart from directing the film, Chopra will also star in the short film along with actors Arjun Mathur and Chitrashi Rawat.

Tisca Chopra turns director with a short film

The poster of the film shows the actress along with a mask which is presumably based on an actor’s life behind stage. While sharing the news, the actress introduced her character as Radha Malhotra and wrote, “She is desperate.. she is losing everything she has worked for...And her confidence...But is she losing her ð¦ð¢ð§ð too? #ð‘ð®ð›ðšð«ð® .. behind the scenes of an actor’s life, the pain behind performance..”

Tisca a day earlier released the trailer of the film that showed the actress playing Radha Malhotra, an actor whose film offers are fast dwindling and her attempt to revive her career by trying her hand at theatre. With her confidence shaken, her professional life gets affected as she undergoes severe emotional turmoil.

Actress Rasika Duggal was the first one to comment on the post and wrote, “yay! Looking forward.” Apart from the Mirzapur actress, scores of Tisca’s fans were quick to express their excitement. One of her fans wrote, “All the best,” while the other wrote, “waiting for this movie.” Another follower of the actress chimed in and wrote, “Will definitely check out.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Eagerly waiting for this one ma'am.”

Tisca Chopra, in the past few years, has starred in several critically acclaimed short films and feature films too. And now, the actress is ready to add another feather to her already illustrious cap as she has turned a director for the upcomer.

The actress had earlier shared that her short film Chutney has crossed 100 million views online. She took to Twitter and penned a post while thanking the cast and crew. She wrote, “Chutney becomes the most-watched short of all time with 130 Million views. Thankyou @LargeShortFilms for giving me a chance to turn writer, producer & @_AdilHussain, @RasikaDugal & the cast & crew for their fabulous talents." (sic)

#Chutney becomes the most watched short of all time with 130 Million views. Thankyou @LargeShortFilms for giving me a chance to turn writer, producer & @_AdilHussain, @RasikaDugal & the cast & crew for their fabulous talents. Watch here if U haven’t yet :https://t.co/Ov65EG2BFo pic.twitter.com/bGt3XdHuaH — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 17, 2020

