Tisca Chopra Asks Paparazzi To Move Away As She Is Spotted In Mumbai's Lokhandwala; Watch

Actor Tisca Chopra, who was last seen in Hotstar's Hostages, was recently spotted in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. She was swarmed by the paparazzi and was seen heading fast towards her parked car without waiting to pose for the paparazzi. Check out the video that has gone viral on social media:

Tisca Chopra gets irritated by paparazzi

Tisca Chopra was recently spotted at Lokhandwala. As the paparazzi waited for her to pose, she seemed to be in an extremely bad mood as she asked them to move away and not disturb her. She asked them to move aside. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his social media and wrote,"Tisca didi upset with us, don't worry will sort it out soon." She was seen wearing a black denim midi shirt and printed black shirt. She completed the look with sunglasses. Take a look at the Hostages actor running away from the paparazzi.

A sneak peek into Tisca Chopra's Instagram

On the occasion of Diwali, Tisca Chopra shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, she is holding a pooja thali and is dressed in a green saree paired with red blouse. She captioned the post: "This year needed a #Diwali" She also recently launched the logo of her production company called Fursat Films. The video reveals the logo of the production house. Fursat Films has already created three short films namely Chutney, Churri, and Socha Na Tha.'' Take a look at Tisca Chopra's videos on her Instagram.

Tisca Chopra on the work front

Tisca Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh's film Good Newzz where she played the role of Dr Sandhya Joshi. She was also seen in the British television series Beecham House as an Empress. Recently, during the COVID-19 lockdown, her short film with Large Short Films, Chutney crossed 100 million views online. She took to her social media to thank all her fans and followers for showering her with so much love. She also thanked the cast and crew of the short film.

#Chutney becomes the most watched short of all time with 130 Million views. Thankyou @LargeShortFilms for giving me a chance to turn writer, producer & @_AdilHussain, @RasikaDugal & the cast & crew for their fabulous talents. Watch here if U haven’t yet :https://t.co/Ov65EG2BFo pic.twitter.com/bGt3XdHuaH — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 17, 2020

