Tisca Chopra's 'Chutney' Becomes 'most-watched Short Film', Actor Pays Gratitude To Team

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra on Thursday, September 17, shared that her short film Chutney has crossed 100 million views online. "#Chutney becomes the most-watched short of all time with 130 Million views," (sic) wrote Tisca Chopra in a tweet. She also thanked the cast and crew of the short film, and wrote, "Thankyou @LargeShortFilms for giving me a chance to turn writer, producer & @_AdilHussain, @RasikaDugal & the cast & crew for their fabulous talents." (sic) Here's Tisca Chopra's tweet:

#Chutney becomes the most watched short of all time with 130 Million views. Thankyou @LargeShortFilms for giving me a chance to turn writer, producer & @_AdilHussain, @RasikaDugal & the cast & crew for their fabulous talents. Watch here if U haven’t yet :https://t.co/Ov65EG2BFo pic.twitter.com/bGt3XdHuaH — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 17, 2020

Chutney becomes most-watched short film

Chutney, starring Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal in the lead, narrates the tale of a married woman who shares a sweet and spicy relationship with her partner and flirtatious neighbour. Chutney is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das and written by Tisca Chopra and Avneesh Mishra. Interestingly, the short film marked Tisca's debut as a writer and a producer.

Chutney premiered on Large Short Films' Youtube page in 2016. The movie also featured actors like Aakash Bhardwaj, Sumit Gulati, Devesh Ranjan, and Shashi Shekhar in prominent roles. The cinematography of Chutney is handled by Made In Heaven (2019) fame Jay Oza.

Our Chutney leaves a long lasting impact on the taste buds. Yet another benchmark set by one of the most loved short films. 130 million views and counting!

If you haven't yet then watch this entertaining short here https://t.co/uUUoO0UWWY@tiscatime @rasikadugal @_AdilHussain pic.twitter.com/EPaf06qVGi — Large Short Films (@LargeShortFilms) September 17, 2020

"Lovely work": Netizens hail Chutney and Tisca Chopra

Following Tisca Chopra's tweet celebrating Chutney's success, netizens too poured their hearts out to the actor, from asking her to make more short films to appreciating the script of Chutney. "It’s amazing and executing this script in short time with such brilliance. You are an amazing artist as an actor and writer both," (sic) wrote a social media user, while another user wrote, "Oo that's huge @tiscatime ma'am. Congratulations." (sic) Check them out:

Congratulations on this amazing feat. #Chutney deserved it from the word go. @tiscatime ,you are the superstar. — Wise Captain (@insentientwit) September 17, 2020

One of the most powerful short films I ever watched. So well deserved @tiscatime! — Aniket (@FillumWala) September 17, 2020

You were brilliant ! as was Rasika Duggal. Didn't know who she was then ! — Bippa@66 (@SUDESHN46486937) September 17, 2020

That twist in the end 🤯

Lovely work@RasikaDugal and you both did great work there ❤️❤️💗



Xoxo — Sasta Ghalib (@alooishh) September 17, 2020

Congratulations Tisca ji, Adil ji, Rasika ji and the entire team🎉🎊 — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar's Hostages. The series, starring Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Mohan Kapur, and Dilip Tahil in the lead, narrates the tale of a family who is held in hostage by four masked men. The series is directed by Sudhir Mishra (season 1), and Sachin Krishn (season 2). The second season of the show recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.

