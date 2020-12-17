Tisca Chopra's Classmates Didn't Recognize Her In A Pic From Her 'first Commercial Shoot'

Popular actor Tisca Chopra took to her social media handle and shared an unseen photo from her "first professional shoot" on Tuesday. Interestingly, in the throwback picture, Tisca was seen posing for the camera while sporting an all-black look. Instagramming the photo, she also recalled how that shoot changed her life. "Couldn’t wait for Thursday to #throwback to this .. from my very first professional shoot with y’all!!! read an excerpt from her caption.

The Hostages actor also lauded the late photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha and makeup artist Micky. She further added, "I couldn’t believe this was me and neither could anyone in my class at #HinduCollege (of course I showed off)". Before concluding her caption with a couple of hashtags, Chopra wrote, "But this shoot got me so many commercials that I had to shift base to #Mumbai permanently .. Can’t say I regret it. Ever". Scroll down to take a look at it.

Tisca Chopra's unseen photo

READ | Tisca Chopra Turns Director With Short Film 'Rubaru', To Release On November 28

Within a day, the 47-year-old actor's throwback post received an overwhelming response from her fans and 1.9M followers on the phot-video sharing platform. While a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons, a handful of fans wrote compliments for her. An Instagram user wrote, "Mam u r looking so stunning", while another asserted, "Exceptional beauty". On the other hand, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's writer-wife Tahira Kashyap too showered love on Tisca in the comments box.

READ | Kavita Kaushik Shares Fun Picture With Husband Ronnit Biswas, Says 'truth Will Hold'

READ | Tisca Chopra's 'Chutney' Becomes 'most-watched Short Film', Actor Pays Gratitude To Team

A peek into Tisca Chopra's Instagram

Interestingly, Tisca Chopra's photos and videos on social media often manage to grab the attention of her fans. The media feed of her handle is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and BTS photos and videos. Earlier this month, Tisca shared a post as she marked her directorial debut. Tisca's first directorial venture Rubaru, which is a short film, is available on YouTube.

READ | Tisca Chopra Asks Paparazzi To Move Away As She Is Spotted In Mumbai's Lokhandwala; Watch

On the professional front, Chopra was last seen in the second instalment of her popular web-series, Hostages, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, she also played a pivotal character in Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release Good Newwz. Apart from Indian films and web-series, she was also seen in the British television series Beecham House as an Empress.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.