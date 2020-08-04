Can You See Hrithik Roshan Play The Enigmatic Alan Grant In Jurassic Park's Hindi Version?

Jurassic Park is the first movie in the franchise directed by Steven Spielberg. The movies created a stir in the science fiction genre with the ‘return of dinosaur’ trope. The plot of the movie is based on a wildlife park created by an entrepreneur containing dinosaurs made by cloning.

Things, however, go awry when the island’s security system breaks down and the dinosaurs escape causing death and mayhem. If this iconic movie is remade now in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who might be perfect for the roles.

Alan Grant- Hrithik Roshan

He is a palaeontologist who is invited by the owner of the island to sort of the problem of escaped dinosaurs. Known for being a good actor and already playing roles in science fiction movies, Hrithik Roshan looks like just the person to be cast in this role.

Image credit: Sam Neil Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Ian Malcolm- Milind Soman

He is a mathematician and chaos theorist who is brought on the island by the owner to deal with the problem like Alan. Together they work as a team. Being a good actor, Milind Soman seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Jeff Goldblum Instagram, Milind Soman Instagram

Ellie Sattler- Priyanka Chopra

She is a paleobotanist who is also brought on to the island to be a part of the ‘disaster management’ team. Known for her acting skills and has worked in adventure movies and science fiction movies before, Priyanka Chopra seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: Laura Dern Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Lex Murphy- Ananya Panday

She is the granddaughter of the owner of the island who gets stuck in the mess while on a tour there. Although Lex Murphy is a teenager in the movie, Ananya Panday might be the person to essay this role in the Bollywood remake.

Image credit: Ariana Richards Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

Tim Murphy- Ishaan Khattar

Tim is Lex’s younger brother. If the plot is tweaked a bit for the Bollywood remake, then Ishaan Khattar might be perfect for this role as an older version of the original Tim Murphy.

Image credit: Joseph Mazzello Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Ray Arnold- Ajay Devgn

He is the chief engineer at the wildlife park who is in charge of operating the park’s system. He later gets killed while he alone went to reboot the system of the park’s security. Known for his action roles, Ajay Devgn might be just the person to breathe life into this brave character.

Image credit: Samuel L Jackson Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

