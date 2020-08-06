Can You See Hrithik Roshan As Charming Tony Micelli In Who’s The Boss's Bollywood Remake?

Who’s The Boss? is an old American sitcom which is now having a reboot with a new cast. The sitcom revolved around League Baseball player who is forced to retire early due to a shoulder injury. A widower, he moves with his daughter from Brooklyn to Connecticut with the job of a live-in housekeeper. However, his employer is a divorced, feisty woman by the name of Angela Bower who lives with her son, Jonathan and progressive mother, Mona.

Who’s The Boss? was commended for its role reversal plotline where the man sat at home and took care of the household while the woman was out working a corporate job. With a reboot version being in Hollywood with a new cast, a Bollywood remake might also be a good idea. Here’s a list of the cast who seem to be ideal for the roles if Who’s the Boss? is remade in Bollywood.

Tony Micelli- Hrithik Roshan

He is the widowed former Baseball player who moves to a small town with a new job. He is a sensitive, intelligent and known for his intellectualism. Known for being a good actor in Bollywood, along with his amazing physique suited for the role of a former baseball player, Hrithik Roshan seems like just the person for this role.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Samantha Micelli- Alaya F

She is the daughter of Tony who also moves with him into the Bower household. She starts the season as a high school student who gets engaged and married by the end of the finale season. Known for her peppy character and good acting skills, Alaya F seems perfect to essay this role on screen.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma As Vanya In 'The Umbrella Academy's' Hindi Version?

Angela Bower- Priyanka Chopra

She is the employer of Tony who works as an advertising executive. She is divorced and lives with her only son. Known for playing strong characters on screen, Priyanka Chopra seems she might be pull off this role.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Jonathan Bower- Ishaan Khattar

He is Angela’s son. Known for acting skills, Ishaan Khattar seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Hrithik Roshan Play The Enigmatic Alan Grant In Jurassic Park's Hindi Version?

Mona Robinson- Neena Gupta

She is Angela’s mother who is known for dating every kind of men, from college kids to salt and pepper haired men. She is known hailed for her extremely progressive thoughts which sometimes shock her daughter. Having played such characters on screen in Veere Di Wedding, Neena Gupta seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Neena Gupta Instagram

Nick Milano- Anupam Kher

He is Tony’s father-in-law which is a recurrent character in the sitcom. He often visits his son-in-law and granddaughter to ask after their lives. Being a great actor, Anupam Kher seems he might be able to pull off this role in a Bollywood remake.

Image credit: WTB4ever Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Ananya, Varun & Alaya As The Trio In 'The Kissing Booth 2's' Bollywood Remake?

Also Read: Can You See Ayushmann As The Flamboyant David Rose In 'Schitt's Creek's' Bollywood Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.