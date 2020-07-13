'To Papa, SALAAM!': Jaaved Jaaferi Pens Emotional & Inspirational Eulogy For Dad Jagdeep

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has written an extremely emotional yet inspirational heartfelt note for his late father, veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, who breathed his last on July 8. Taking to Twitter, the Salaam Namaste actor has shared Jagdeep's long journey of struggles in life before and after 'destiny' chose cinema for him. Jaaved detailed his father's childhood and revealed how his father joined the film industry at the age of 10 as a child artist.

"My heartfelt thanks to all who shared the pain of my fathers departure with so much love, appreciation, and regret.

Itna pyaar..itni izzat..itni duaaein. Yahi toh hai 70 saalon ki asli kamai.

From 10 to 81,all he breathed and lived was film. After losing his father at 7 and losing everything else that existed of a good life after the partition, it was a head to head combat with poverty and survival on the footpath’s of Mumbai. An 8 yr old with his mother thrown head first into the ruthless ocean called Mumbai. It was either sink or swim. So he swam.

From working in small scale tin factories, to making kites, selling soap, to walking behind a Maalishwala holding his canister of oil and shouting ‘Maalish, tel maalish’. At 10 yrs of age what destiny choose for him, as the light at the end of the tunnel, was cinema.



The journey began with #BRChopra sahab’s first film ‘Afsana’ (shot in ‘49 but released in 51)and as the adage goes ‘a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step’, there was no looking back. His father figures and guide’s were the likes of #BimalRoy #GuruDutt #MehboobKhan #KAsif.

From the most natural child actor I have witnessed in Hindi cinema to a sensitive leading man, to the craziest improv comedian with impeccable timing in latter years, he never failed to entertain and amaze.

The best of directors, producers and co-stars like #DilipKumar #GuruDutt #BalrajSahni #KishoreKumar #SunilDutt #AshokKumar #JohnyWalker #Mehmood #Helen #Nanda #RajKapoor #DevAnand #ShammiKapoor #LeelaMishra #ArunaIrani #Kanhaiyalal #Jeevan #FerozeKhan #LVPrasad #Dharmendra #Jeetendra #ShatrughanSinha #Rekha #RajeshKhanna #VinodKhanna #Amitabh Bachchan #AnilKapoor #RishiKapoor #RajshriProductions #SubhashGhai #SalimJaved #NaseeruddinShah #OmPuri #AmrishPuri #Danny #RKSantoshi #InderKumar #Sridevi #Madhuri #SRK #Aamir #Salman and many more, were and are, full of love and praise for him. The word ‘legend’ is thrown around freely these days but in his case it is so amply justified.



A father who taught me the values of life, the lessons of poverty, the importance of dedication and the finesse of craft, with innumerable stories of positivity and inspiration. Always smiling, with words of encouragement for all, and reminding me that true success is gauged by what one ‘is’ and not what one ‘has’, and by ‘what’ one knows and not ‘who’ one knows.



What a man ! What a journey !



To end, l would like to quote his favourite couplet which his mother quoted under dire straits and which he constantly used as a reminder - ‘Woh manzil kya, jo aasaani se teh ho; Woh raahi kya, jo thak kar baith jaaye’.



Magar zindagi kabhi kabhi thak kar baithne per majboor kar deti hai. Hausla bulund hota hai par jism saath nahi deta.



To the man I called ‘papa’ and who the world knew by his various avatars, SALAAM !!!

Aapka naam Sooorma Bhopali ayysaee naee tha !!"

Jagdeep's demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at his residence in suburban Mumbai on July 8. He died at the age of 81 owing to age-related health problems. Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai' (2012) starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Rumi Jaffrey

