Today's Unseen Pic: Farhan Akhtar Is ‘carbon Copy’ Of Dad Javed Akhtar; See Throwback Pic

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar has been one of the most loved father-son duos in Bollywood. The uncanny resemblance of Farhan Akhtar with his father is often pointed out by people after seeing them on screen or in pictures. Currently, a picture collage of the duo is making rounds online.

In this collage, the resemblance between Farhan Akhtar and his father Javed Akhtar is quite evident. They have the same facial features. Be it their face cut, eyes or hair, everything seems similar in the picture collage. Looks like Farhan Akhtar turned out to be a perfect 'carbon copy' of his father. Fans have been loving this beautiful picture and complimenting Farhan Akhtar to justify the quote 'life father, like son' in the best way possible. The picture is also shared on various fan pages.

Also Read|Farhan Akhtar's popular songs that are penned by lyricist-father Javed Akhtar

Picture Credits: Shabana Azmi Instagram

Also Read| Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: Behind-the-scenes moments that capture the crew's fun

Keeping their lockdown blues away, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Wednesday recreated Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song 'Shallow' from the film A Star is Born. While Farhan played his guitar, Shibani was seen playing the piano. Shibani, in her caption, revealed that the song was requested by her darling friend and fashion designer Payal Singhal.

Meanwhile, Farhan in his caption wrote that they both love this song and jammed the same at their house. Shallow, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated in the best original song category of the Oscars.

There have been reports that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are planning to get married. However, there has not been any official confirmation from either of them. The couple is currently staying together amid nationwide lockdown and has been entertaining their fans with daily activities right from their home.

Also Read| Farhan Akhtar's highest-rated films on rotten tomatoes: From 'ZNMD' To 'Luck By Chance'

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which was made by Shonali Bose, and also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. Fans of Farhan and Shibani are waiting to see their favourite couple tie the knot and are hoping that they get to see this finally happen this year. Fans are also waiting eagerly for the actor's next film, where he will be working with Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra. Recently, Farhan Akhtar revealed his look from this new film Toofan. The actor will be playing a boxer in the film and has been working hard prepping up for the film.

Also Read| Farhan Akhtar's 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects': Rib-tickling BTS moments and bloopers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.