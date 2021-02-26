Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Shooting Location: Know Where The Satirical Comedy Was Shot

Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama film that released in 2017. The film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and received positive reviews from critics. The film also featured actors like Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. The film was based on government campaigns to improve sanitation in India. Shooting of Toilet movie took place in several rural regions in India. The makers wanted to make sure that the film looks authentic with having non-metro regions as the setup. Take a look at the Toilet movie shooting location.

Toilet movie shooting location

A report by India.com reveals the shooting Location of Toilet movie. Places like Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh have been the locations for the movie. Lately, several Bollywood movies are choosing such locations to give a real touch to their films based on small towns. In November 2016, the crew of the film shot at Barsana near Mathura. It was one of the major shooting location of Toilet movie. Barsana is said to be the hometown of Goddess Radha, a companion of Krishna.

The film was later shot in Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh. Nandgaon is said to be a historical place as it is the hometown of Lord Krishna. The final shooting of Toilet movie took place in Bhopal and Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. The makers had revealed to the media portal India.com that the cleanliness in Hoshangabad and Bhopal was better than in Mumbai city. Bhopal is said to be one of the greenest cities in India. It is famous for its wildlife and beautiful lakes. Hoshangabad on the other hand is situated at the South Bank of the Narmada river and the film showcases some serene ghats from the region.

Image source: Still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

More about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The plot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around Keshav from Nandgaon and Jaya from Barsana who get married to each other. However, their love suffers hurdles because of bad sanitation in the village. Jaya leaves the house on the first day of her marriage because Keshav's house does not have a toilet. The film won National Film Awards for best choreography and Star Screen Awards for the best film.

Image source: Still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

