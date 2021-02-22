Where Was 'Attack Of The Clones' Filmed? Check Out The Star Wars Film's Shooting Location

The second installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, released in 2002. Directed by George Lucas, the film featured Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz. Interestingly, various reports state that it was one of the first motion pictures shot completely on a high-definition digital 24-frame system. As the film will turn a year older in a couple of months, here's a list of locations where Attack of The Clones' was filmed.

Where was Attack of The Clones filmed?

The major portion of the film has been shot at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, Australia, where much of the film was shot against the green screen. Additionally, the film had also featured a few landmarks of Tunisia, Spain, and Italy. For chapter 15 on the DVD, a sequence was shot at the Plaza de Espana in Seville. Caserta Palace in Southern Italy, which was used more extensively in the episode I, marked a brief return for AOTC.

READ | Where Is 'Transplant' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Medical Drama

The other Naboo scenes were all shot in Como in the north of the country. The film gave a brief look at Villa del Balbianello including the glimpse of Lake Como, situated in northern Italy. Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta was used for the Theed Royal Palace on Naboo. Meanwhile, the Plaza de España in Seville served as the exterior for Theed on Naboo. Interestingly, George Lucas also used a handful of locations in Tunisia to shoot scenes of the desert planet Tatooine.

READ | Where Was 'King Of Kings' Filmed? Here's The List Of Shooting Locations In Spain

Attack of The Clones plot and other details

Though the film received a mixed response from the critics, it helped to develop various sub-plots for the other installment of the franchise. In the film, Anakin (Hayden Christensen) spends most of his time with senator Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman ) as her protective detail while Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) investigates the failed assassination attempt on her life. During Obi-Wan's investigation, he discovers the clone army being manufactured. According to the film's IMDb page, running at two hours and twenty-two minutes, this was the longest of the Star Wars films until Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017), which runs at two hours and thirty-two minutes.

READ | Where Was 'Spring And Port Wine' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations

READ | Where Was 'Wonder Woman 1984' Filmed? Check Out The Gal Gadot Starrer's Shooting Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.