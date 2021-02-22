Where Was Stardust Filmed? Here's The Location Of Claire Danes' Adventure Fantasy Film

Stardust was released in the year 2007 and was an adventure fantasy film. The movie was based on Neil Gaiman's 1997 novel of the same name. It features Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Jason Flemyng, Rupert Everett, Peter O'Toole, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn and co-written by Vaughn and Jane Goldman. The film received positive reviews from the audience and bagged Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form. Read further to know more about Stardust filming locations.

Where was Stardust filmed?

The movie was shot in England, Scotland and Wales with some part of Iceland. Starting with the prologue, where scientists answer Dustan's question about the world beyond the wall. The scene was shot in Stowe School located in Buckinghamshire. It is the same place where Indian Jones and that Last Crusadei shot their 'Berlin' scene.

Where was the village of wall shot?

The scene was shot in Castle Combe. The location is named as 'prettiest village in England'. The same location was used in 1987 for Dr Dolittle and even in Steven Spielberg's War Horse. On the other hand, Victoria's house is located on Arlington Row which has 17th-century cottages located on the bank of a river in Bibury.

Where was the 'Wall' shot?

The wall that acts as a portal to the kingdom of 'Stormhold' is actually located in Ashridge Park, Little Gaddesden which is northwest of Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. The location is quite used in various movies like Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire as well as First Knight. In The Dirty Dozen, the Ashridge house was used as the military prison.

Where was the Church scene shot?

The Church where the prince is seen mourning the death of his father is located in St Sofia's Greek Cathedral, Moscow Road, Bayswater. The location is famous and has been used in GoldenEye, 1995 Bond film. It has also been used in The Music Lovers.

Where was Lamia standing?

The scene where Lamia was standing on a cliff beside her chariot was shot in Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland. Also, the landscape of Stormhold was shot in different locations in the UK. The majority of the wild landscape can be found in the Isle of Skye, off the Western Highlands of Scotland.

