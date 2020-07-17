Can Priyanka Chopra Be Perfect As Fierce Lara Croft If The Movie Is Made In Bollywood?

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is an action-adventure movie that released in 2001. The movie is based on the video game series Tomb Raider. The video game featured the character of Lara Croft as the protagonist. In the movie, Angelina Jolie played the titular role of Lara Croft. The movie was helmed by Simon West.

The plot of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider revolved around the character of Lara Croft and her quest to obtain ancient artefacts from the Illuminati. The film received generally negative reviews from the critics however, the audience liked the movie.

Despite the negative reviews, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was one of the highest-grossing films on its opening weekend. Audience and critics showered praises for Angelina Jolie’s performance as Lara Croft. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider cast featured some of the talented actors like Angelina Jolie, Iain Glen, Jon Voight, Daniel Craig, Noah Taylor among others.

The movie enjoys a huge fan following all over the world but what if the movie gets a remake in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Also Read | PS Plus Free Games July 2020: NBA 2K20, Rise Of Tomb Raider And Erica

Priyanka Chopra as Lara Croft

The lead role of Lara Croft was played by Angelina Jolie in the movie. With her stellar acting skills and perfect looks, Priyanka Chopra can portray this character in Bollywood’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with ease. Priyanka Chopra has also proved her acting skills with several movies in the past like Don, Mary Kom and Baywatch among others.

Image Credits: angelinajolieofflcial Instagram and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Also Read | 'Dark Desire': Actor Maite Perroni Opens Up About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Anil Kapoor as Manfred Powell

Iain Glen had played the pivotal role of Manfred Powell in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: iainglen_fans Innstagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Also Read | Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

Anupam Kher as Lord Richard Croft

Lara's father Lord Richard Croft was played by Jon Voight in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Anupam Kher might be the perfect actor to play this role with his years of experience in acting.

Image credits: mrrichardshort Instagram and Anupam Kher Instagram

Also Read | Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley Is Gay & Not Supposed To Be Shipped With Shaggy, Makers Reveal

Akshay Kumar as Alex West

James Bond fame actor Daniel Craig played the role of adventurer Alex West. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Akshay Kumar can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: danielcraig.offical and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan as Bryce

Lara Croft’s technical assistant Bryce was played by Noah Taylor. If the movie gets a Bollywood remake, Abhishek Bachchan becomes the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Promo Image Credits: angelinajolieofflcial Instagram and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.