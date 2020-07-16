'Dark Desire': Actor Maite Perroni Opens Up About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Netflix’s recent release, Dark Desire is earning praises from the audience all over the world ever since its release. The erotic thriller was recently released on Netflix and is being received well for its gripping plot and performances by the actors. A lot of fans are comparing the series to Penn Badgley’s You on Netflix. Dark Desire cast features Maite Perroni as one of the leads. In a recent media interaction, Maite Perroni opened up about her role in Dark Desire. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Maite Perroni talks about her role in Dark Desire

In her recent media interaction, Maite Perroni talked about stepping out of her comfort zone for the role. She said that Dark Desire has been a great opportunity for her and it is one of the best projects that she has ever worked on. Maite Perroni is known for being a part of Latin pop group RBD. She has previously worked in a few romantic movies too. In those movies, she had played the roles of naïve woman. Dark Desire gave her the opportunity to do something different and something that takes her out of her comfort zone. She feels that doing something like this which is out of her comfort zone is very important for her.

During her interaction, Maite Perroni added that she is very excited to be a part of Netflix which is the biggest platform of streaming content. She also mentioned that she is very proud that Dark Desire is a Mexican project. Talking about this, Maite Perroni said that it is very important to mention this because they have shown the world that they can do something different and good. Talking about Dark Desire, Maite Merroni further added that the photography, narration, story, acting and everything else is done with lot of love and passion with a lot of time, work and dedication.

Dark Desire plot

Maite Perroni is playing the role of Alma who is a married woman. She gets into a wild tryst with 25-year-old Dario after doubting that her husband was cheating on her. Their minor adventure becomes a dangerous obsession which unravels several secrets. Dark Desire cast features Magali Boysselle, Erik Hayser, Paulina Matos and Maite Perroni in the leading roles. The series is getting popular all over the world for its steamy content like other Netflix movies 365 Days and Love. See the trailer of Dark Desire here.

