Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

The internet has been abuzz with several shocking revelations about celebrities during the lockdown as several old interviews and throwback videos of celebrities are going viral in recent days. Twitter is currently talking about Dakota Johnson’s sexuality. The star of Fifty Shades of Grey, How to be Single and The High Note is doing the rounds on the internet as her old interview with an entertainment magazine has resurfaced. Fans of Dakota Johnson have since then been talking about this because it seems that Dakota Johnson had admitted to being bisexual in an old interview. A lot of fans are wondering if Dakota Johnson is bisexual, here is everything you need to know.

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual?

The social media platform Twitter is abuzz with stories on Dakota Johnson’s sexuality. The whole thing started when a 2017 interview resurfaced on the internet. Someone posted a screenshot of what she said in the interview and posted on Twitter. Since then, the tweet has been getting a lot of social media attention. In the interview, Dakota Johnson had said that she had been in a phase of life where she was fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. She further explained that by proxy, she has been experiencing that in her own life and it is very interesting for her. In her interview, Dakota Johnson admitted that she has been coming to terms with her own sexuality which the fans are interpreting as the actor announcing her sexuality.

Dakota Johnson's twitter speculations

pic.twitter.com/ruAu8XHI76 — best sapphics in the world (@bestsapphics) July 15, 2020

In the same post that is being viral on Twitter about her old interview, Dakota Johnson has said that she is taking this time to explore her bisexuality. This statement by Dakota Johnson surely raised some eyebrows. However, she has never made a proper announcement of her coming out as bisexual. Fans and people of the LGBTQ+ community have been praising her and are happy about her being bisexual however there is no strong proof to this discovery.

Fan reactions on Dakota Johnson's bisexuality

DAKOTA JOHNSON BI?? IM FOAMING AT THE MOUTH pic.twitter.com/QMNOfDgCEw — yuvi (@birdsofrobbie) July 15, 2020

just found out dakota johnson identifies as bisexual



God really said: pic.twitter.com/CG4X9GNvi8 — Cris (@cordycepsSEA_WA) July 15, 2020

Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne's rumoured relationship

Earlier in 2016, many fans were sure about Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne being in a relationship. This recent resurfacing of her old interview have further fuelled the speculations of Dakota Johnson's relationship with Cara Delevingne. Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne were pictured together on several occasions back in 2016. However, none of the actors confirmed the rumours of them dating or being together.

i think it’s time to remind everyone that dakota johnson and cara delevingne were possibly dating back in 2016 pic.twitter.com/r6ZJRwPWLj — d. (@killingvllnele) July 15, 2020

