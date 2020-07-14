Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley Is Gay & Not Supposed To Be Shipped With Shaggy, Makers Reveal

The television and movie franchise Scooby-Doo is one of the most popular franchises in the world. The five main characters in the franchise, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, and Daphne Blake known as Mystery Inc. are loved by fans of the franchise.

Velma Dinkley, the nerd of the gang is one of the smartest characters on the show. Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone and James Gunn recently made some big revelations about the character that Velma Dinkley is a lesbian. Here is what they had to say about it.

Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. producer reveals Velma Dinkley is gay

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone recently uploaded a Pride-themed picture of Velma Dinkley and Marci “Hot Dog Water” Fleach. Tony Cervone took to the comments section of the post and cleared that the nerdy detective was written as a gay character in the cartoon series Scooby-Doo. All the comments on this post have now been deleted. In his now-deleted comment, Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone said that Velma Dinkley in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated is not bisexual, she's gay.

He further added that they always planned on Velma Dinkley acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy as that relationship was wrong for her she had unspoken difficulty about the why. He concluded in a response to a fan by saying that they have tried to keep this as clear as possible in the whole Marcie arc of the story. He cleared that he does not think Marcie and Velma Dinkley had to act on their feelings during the main timeline but after the reset, they are a couple.

See his now-deleted comment here

VELMA IS CANONICALLY A LESBIAN THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME pic.twitter.com/l3f1wZLqIr — alex (@loventhunders) July 12, 2020

James Gunn on Velma Dinkley being gay

After all this happened, James Gunn also mentioned that Velma Dinkley was supposed to be explicitly gay in his version of the script. James Gunn wrote the script for the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera animation and also its sequel. In a recent tweet, James Gunn said that in his initial script, Velma Dinkley was explicitly gay but the studio kept watering it down and it became ambiguous. As a result, she finally had a boyfriend in the sequel

See the tweet here

I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). 😐 https://t.co/Pxho6Ju1oQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

Scooby-Doo and the whole gang have starred in several movies in TV shows over the years. The iconic characters were given a contemporary update recently in the movie Scoob!. The movie premiered on May 15 this year.

Promo Image Credits: Tony Cervone and @loventhunders Twitter

