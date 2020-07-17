Tony Kakkar & Shehnaaz's Net Worth Is As Rocking As Their Latest 'Kurta Pyjama' Song

Shehnaaz Gill and Tonny Kakkar paired together for their latest music video Kurta Pyjama that released today. The song has been received well by fans of the two and has created a buzz on social media. Read on to know the net worth of Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar who are receiving a lot of praise and love for their latest track.

Shahnaaz Gill's net worth

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top three finalists on Bigg Boss 13. She gained a lot of popularity and enjoyed a huge fan following after her stint on Bigg Boss. She went on to star in TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. According to a leading media portal, Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth is around Rs 7 crores.

Source of income

Shehnaaz Gill had a strong presence in the Punjabi music industry before she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. After gaining popularity through Bigg Boss she made a space for herself in the small screen industry. Moreover, the celebrity has been featured in several Hindi music videos as well which have been received well by her fans and critics.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz also charges money for brand endorsements and appearing in events and ceremonies. Her latest song Kurta Pyjama in which she has teamed up with Tony Kakkar is receiving a lot of love from her fans. The singer recently shared a post revealing the first look of the song. Check out the song below.

Tony Kakkar's Net worth

Tony Kakkar is a well-established music composer as well as a singer. According to media portals, he topped the list of the most popular people and is also the richest composer born in India. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media as well.

According to a leading media portal, the 35-year-old music composer's net worth is estimated to be Rs 37 crores. The singer has several luxury cars and owns a house in Maharashtra. Reportedly, Tony Kakkar is involved in a lot of charity work and helps several NGOs in raising funds.

Source of income

According to a media portal, Tony Kakkar has several sources of income. His primary source of income includes his elaborative music career. The singer is known to write lyrics as well as compose music for the Hindi music industry. Moreover, Tony Kakkar charges fees for appearing in events and ceremonies.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: still from the song Kurta Pyjama

