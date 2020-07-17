Kurta Pyjama Song Review: Shehnaaz Steals The Limelight In This Tony Kakkar Track; Watch

Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill's fans get ready to groove, as the latest song Kurta Pajama has finally released. The much-awaited song was released on Friday, July 17, 2020. Fans are sure going to tap their feet while listening to the music as it’s a perfect number. The track, Kurta Pajama, is a Punjabi song, with some good foot-tapping music that will make you want to groove.

The song begins with Tony and his buddies going to a mall late at night, where he finds a shimmering black Patiala suit in a shop, and a mysterious camera in front of it. He peeps into the window of the camera, and he sees the stunning Shehnaaz Gill there. Shehnaaz looks stunning, dressed in a one-sided black gown and Tony soon starts dreaming of meeting Shehnaaz and dancing with her on the track Kurta Pajama.

The two begin to show off their dancing skills on the peppy track and their chemistry is unmissable. Shehnaaz has been stealing the hearts of her fans her flawless expressions and movements. While the actor looks stunning in the black outfit, she also looks bright and adorable in the yellow flare dress. Tony also seems to be enjoying beside Shehnaaz.

The duo is sure leaving everyone in awe with their on-screen chemistry. The video ends by Tony stepping back from the camera and goes to the mannequin touching her hand and he changes into a black Kurta Pyjama looking all dapper. Watch the video below.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill & Tony Kakkar To Star In Rahul Shetty-directed Music Video

Fans have been going gaga over this video, they took to the microblogging site to the trend the song with #kurtapyjama. They lauded the duo with heaps of praise. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video and the lyrics are. One of the users said, “#KurtaPajama is beautifully penned song with groovy vibes. beats are extremely addictive, song will definitely tempt you to get up and make you start dancing” and the other one said, “Hear It... Full Party Song”. Check out a few more fan reactions below.

I just Loved the song .Sorry but couldn’t take Off my Eyes From shehnaaz throughout the video .She danced ,Didn’t Know she dances so well and Every expression of her is katilana! Nd Tony’s Voice and lyrics TopThis gonna be a Superhit!!@ishehnaaz_gill @TonyKakkar #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/c7Iff1gozO — 𝐏𝐈𝐘𝐔𝐒𝐇♥️𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈 𝐉𝐀𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐈 (@Piyushsana1) July 17, 2020

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming Song Kurta Pajama's First Look Out, Trends On Social Media

My review For song

First time: good 🙂

Second time : better 😀

Third time : best 😸😸😍

Forth time : addicted 🙀😍😍😍😌😌☺#KurtaPajama #KurtaPajamaOutNow@ishehnaaz_gill as always nailed it and @TonyKakkar also nailed this #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/BekAQjpG5o — #KurtaPajama (@Wishlist2345) July 17, 2020

#KurtaPajama Is out now

Congratulations to @ishehnaaz_gill @Tonykakkar



Loving the beat and listening it on repeat ❤❤



Do watch and share

Show some love ❤https://t.co/9lHRPaBo98 — Yuvraj Raghuvanshi (@officialyuvraj4) July 17, 2020

More about the song

The song Kurta Pajama is penned, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, while Anshul Garg has directed the music video. Shehnaaz Gill is surely the highlight of the song as she has set the temperatures soaring in the music video. Let us know your reviews in the comments section.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Finds A Fan In A Roadside Seller Who Makes Her Day; Check Out Post

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Requests Fans To "not Waste Money" As They Shower Her With Gifts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.