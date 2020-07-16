Shehnaaz Gill & Tony Kakkar To Star In Rahul Shetty-directed Music Video

Choreographer Rahul Shetty will soon make his directorial debut with a music video. The music video will be called Kurta Pajama and will feature Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill. He also gave an interview with a media portal where he talked a bit about his new song and its choreography. Read ahead to know the details.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill requests fans to "not waste money" as they shower her with gifts

Choreographer Rahul Shetty is famous for his work in movies like Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baaghi 2, Street Dancer 3D and Housefull 4. He also helped out DJ Bravo in his very popular song - The Chamiya song and has aided the dancing legend Prabhudeva in many of his songs.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill finds a fan in a roadside seller who makes her day; Check out post

Recently, several reports have revealed that Rahul Shetty will be directing a new song featuring Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill. The choreographer has already worked with Tony Kakkar before and also talked about the track - Kurta Pajama. The song will soon release on July 17.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming song Kurta Pajama's first look out, trends on social media

Talking about the song, Rahul Shetty said in the interview that he was feeling really amazed that he was able to shoot the song considering the current scenario. Rahul mentioned how he thought he wouldn't be able to shoot the song this year and felt amazed that he still managed to do it. Talking more about the video, he mentioned how there were many limitations like less manpower, equipment and time. The choreographer added that he still managed to shoot this song in less than 6-8 hours when he found the opportunity.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's fans trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook on Twitter ahead of its poster release

Loved the title instantly

Rahul mentioned how he had worked with Tony Kakkar before. He talked about how he got a call from Tony and Anshul who wanted him to collaborate with them on a new song called Kurta Pajama. Rahul further added that he didn't hesitate for a moment and said yes, as he had fallen in love with the title of the song instantly. He explained that the song was simple yet the hook line was catchy. He also mentioned how he was glued to the song the very first time he heard it.

Rahul said that he started humming the song due to its amazing tune. Finally, he mentioned that the favour of the song is very new-age and he has tried not to over-choreograph the song. Rahul went with the flow of the music and added a simple hook-step that everyone could groove to.

Promo Pic Credit: Rahul Shetty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.