Neha Kakkar Looks Stunning At Her Mehendi Function, See Pictures Shared By The Artists

Neha Kakar is getting married and her mehendi pictures are winning the internet. Her pictures were shared by her mehendi artists in which the singer can be seen getting her bridal mehendi done. Neha Kakkar will be getting married to Rohanpreet Singh and both the families are all set for the wedding to happen in Delhi. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s wedding preparations where she is getting her bridal mehendi done.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding

Source- Raju Mehandi Instagram

Pictures of Neha Kakkar’s pre-wedding rituals are going viral on social media. The bridal mehendi artists of Delhi were overwhelmed to have Neha Kakkar as their prime client and took to their social media handle to share glimpses of Neha Kakkar prepping up for her wedding. The singer is dazzling with the wedding glow on her face and looks delighted while getting her bridal mehendi done. Many fans are also be looking forward to seeing their favourite singer dressed as a beautiful bride soon, as they have mentioned in the comments of several pictures featuring Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

The singer had recently announced on social media about her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh.

She had also shared the video of their Roka ceremony a few days ago. Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and mentioned that it is a gift for her fans. She later thanked her parents for throwing the best Roka ceremony event. All her fans congratulated her and many of them flooded the comments with hearts and fire emojis to react to the news.

Neha Kakkar has been head over heels in love with Rohanpreet Singh as she has been posting glimpses of her time with him on her social media. Neha has been sharing many posts about her love and escalating the curiosity of his fans about ‘Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding’. While the couple recently launched their song together about their love story, fans will now be waiting for the real wedding pictures and videos to be online soon.

Image Source- Neha Kakkar's Instagram

