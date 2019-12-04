Top 3 Bollywood Movies That Explore Student-teacher Relationship

Bollywood movies are mostly known for commercial flicks, but there are several movies that explore a variety of subjects. Full of strong social messages, a few flicks mean to serve the purpose of inspiring youth and children. From Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots to Iqbal, the Hindi film industry is loaded with unique content to make you excited for the future. We have penned down some of the films which showcase a beautiful student and teacher relationship.

1. Chak De India

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer revolves around a former national hockey player Kabir Khan. The ace player was called ‘Gaddar’ and had to quit because of some reasons. He made a comeback as a coach and gave his blood, tears, and sweat to make his team win the matches. A highly passionate sportsperson and coach of the Women Hockey Team, Kabir teaches the members about team value.

2. Iqbal

This Nagesh Kukunoor-directorial flick tells a heart-wrenching tale of Iqbal, a young lad with hearing impairment who dreams of becoming a part of the Indian Cricket Team. Amidst helping with the household chores, milking and feeding fodder to his cows, Iqbal practises cricket. He sneaks the professional training happening in a turf. His utmost dedication towards his sport encourages a former popular bowler and drunkard Mohit to come clean and teach him cricket for selection.

3. Taare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and child actor Darsheel Safary in the lead roles, this movie made almost everybody teary-eyed by the end. Khan portrayed an art teacher who is quite amiable and understanding as compared to other strict teachers. He comes across Ishaan Awasthi, essayed by Darsheel, who is suffering from Dyslexia. However, the people around him do not understand his condition. The duo meets and walks an extra mile to overcome his condition and bring out the best in him.

