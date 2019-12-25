Top 3 Lara Dutta Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Lara Dutta is one of the most popular, stylish actors in Bollywood. She has been part of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies over the years. Here are some of the best Lara Dutta movies you must watch.

Lara Dutta Movies

No Entry

No Entry is one of the best movies of Lara Dutta. It was released in the year 2005. The movie features Salman Khan and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The movie shows the story of a newspaper baron who is married to a wife and is shown having multiple affairs. Lara Dutta plays the role of the housewife and she suspects the affairs of her husband.

ALSO READ | Channing Tatum: Best Movies Of The 'Magic Mike' Star To Binge On This New Year's Eve

Bhagam Bhag

In Bhagam Bhag, Dutta delivered an outstanding performance. The movie shows how the members of a drama group land up in some trouble when they are framed for a crime. Things go bad when they come to know that the actress commits suicide and that the crime is linked with this. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Jonah Hill's Super-hit Hollywood Movies That Were Much Loved By Fans

Housefull (2010)

Out of all the parts from the Housefull franchise, this is known to be the most hilarious movie. Housefull features Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. This comedic drama shows how a man who believes to be jinxed, attempts to find true love but gets trapped in a web of lies.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon In 2019: From Movies To Awards Received, Everything You Need To Know

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Released in 2007, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom features Lara Dutta in one of her most memorable roles. The movie depicts a complicated love story full of lies and deceits. Dutta's performance in the film impressed her fans and critics. It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies: Top 5 Best Movies Of The Actor So Far!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.