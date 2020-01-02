Top 3 Radhika Apte Short Films That You Must Add To Your Watch-list

Radhika Apte is among the most critically acclaimed contemporary actors in Bollywood. Apte has been a part of some of several acclaimed and commercially successful movies like Andhadhun, Pad Man and more that have gained a lot of praise from critics and the masses. Apart from some great Hindi mainstream movies, Radhika has also worked in many short films. Here is a list of some of her best short films to date.

Kriti (2016)

Apte was widely praised for her performance in the role of Dr. Kalpana. The short film revolves around Sapan who falls in love again. But, with the mental problem he has, Is she real? The entire storyline is thrilling and full of suspense. Directed by Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder, it is amongst the best short films of India. The short film also stars Manoj Bajpayee as Sapan, and Neha Sharma as Kriti. The movie is 19 minutes long and definitely worth watching.

That Day after every day (2013)

Radhika Apte plays the lead character of a simple girl in Indian society facing everyday women related harassment. This 21-minute-long Anurag Kashyap directed short film tackles many issues involving sexual harassment and other such issues that women in contemporary society face. It brings forth the deep reality of the society and is a perfect eye-opening short film to watch at least once.

Ahalya (2015)

Ahalya is a suspense-thriller short film and Radhika plays the lead role of the same name. Apte is amongst the most talented actors and she proved it in just 14 minutes of the run time of Ahalya. The film revolves around a police officer searching for the reference of a missing person and meets an artist with his wife. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh himself and also stars a well-known personality in South Indian cinema - Tota Roy Chowdhury.

