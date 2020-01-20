The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Papa Boney Kapoor For An Adorable Photoshoot

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor posted an adorable photo with her dad, giving fans major father-daughter goals for her fans. Read further ahead ton know more about it.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was recently creating massive buzz after she appeared on the Netflix show in Ghost Stories. She was highly praised for her role in the show and went on to receive massive support from fans as well. Quiet recently the Dhadak actor had graced an award function in an all-red saree.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat In A Red Coloured Sari; See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor poses with her papa Boney Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

  • Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

The actor looked regal as she stepped out with elegance in her red outfit. She took to her Instagram to share photos from the event. In one such photo, she shared snippets of herself with her dad Boney Kapoor. The duo looked cute together and managed to give some major father-daughter goals.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Gym Looks To Make Your Workout Interesting And Trendy

In the pictures shared by the actor, one can see the two having a great time as they were all smiles during the shoot. Janhvi is known to be extremely close to her father and fans have noticed that she shares an ample amount of photos with her father. This photoshoot received love from almost all the big celebrities in Bollywood. They adored over the bonding between the father-daughter pairing and sent them their good wishes.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Sporty Look In Black Blazer Mini Dress Will Leave You Smitten

Janhvi mentioned in hearts her caption, she often tags her father in several photos by thus including him on her Instagram feed. The actor is all set to star in Karan Johar’s next film titled Takht. The film is expected to have an ensemble cast including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in the much-awaited biopic Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. She is also currently shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is "too Excited" And "can't Wait" For 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
