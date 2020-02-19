Top 'Ki And Ka' Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away; Check Them Out

Actor Arjun Kapoor is widely considered to be one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is known for his roles in several movies like Panipat, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday, Ki & Ka, Tevar, etc. Arjun's acting in the film Ki and Ka took his fans by surprise and the songs of the film have a special place in their hearts. Listed below are some of the best songs from Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka:

Best songs from Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka

1) Most Wanted Munda - Ki and Ka

This song from Ki and Ka has made Arjun highly popular among his female fans. The song sees Arjun Kapoor as the gym instructor who trains women and dances along with them. The song's lyrics are catchy and shall get you dancing and humming the tune too.

2) High Heels - Ki and Ka

This is another song from the popular film, Ki and Ka. It is one of the best songs from the film where one can see the strong chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The pair look great as they dance in multiple colorful outfits. It is also one of the most played songs during Indian weddings.

3) Ji hazoori - Ki and Ka

This song sees the emotional side of Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka. The song plays an important role in the film as it shows the emotions between Ki and Ka . One sees the sad sides of both the actors and the lyrics are simply soulful. Arjun Kapoor looks great in the song in spite of the song taking a sad note.

4) Foolishq - Ki and Ka

This is another significant song from the film. The song shows the love brewing between Arjun and Kareena. This song is a treat for the duo's fans as it is full of love and romance. The lyrics and the video are catchy and emotional.

5) Pump it - Ki and Ka

This song is all about the workout, cooking, and household madness. Arjun is seen doing the household chores in this song while Kareena goes to work. The song's video is funny and also quite romantic.

