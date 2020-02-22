Ritika Bhavnani: Lesser-known Facts About Ranveer Singh's Sister

Ranveer Singh recently bagged multiple awards for his film Gully Boy. He has emerged as one of the most sought after stars in the industry with an impeccable hit record. He has starred in several films, which have gone on to become blockbusters and also got critical acclaim. Apart from his professional front, Ranveer Singh is also, at times, seen expressing his love for his older sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Ritika Bhavnani is Ranveer Singh's elder sister. Ranveer and Ritika grew up in Mumbai together. She was born on August 5, 1983.

Ranveer Singh is a pure socialite, whereas, on the other hand, Ritika Bhavnani reportedly does not like to engage much socially. Not everyone is aware of Ranveer Singh having an older sister named Ritika. In fact, in an interview, the actor said that Ritika Bhavnani is not his sister but his ‘Little Momma’. She came into limelight when some of the rakhi photos of Ranveer and Ritika became viral on social media.

In an interview, the Padmaavat actor also has revealed that Ritika fuelled his sweet tooth as she used to offer him a lot of chocolates. While Ranveer was completing his studies in the USA, Ritika Bhavnani did her education in one of the private schools in Mumbai.

Even though, he is just two years younger than Ritika, every time they meet he touches her feet to get blessings reveals reports. In an interview, Ritika Bhavnani revealed that her favourite female actor is none other than Ranveer Singh's beautiful wife, Deepika Padukone.

Image Credits - Ranveer Singh's Instagram

