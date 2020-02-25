Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Wants To Work With Salman Khan

A shoeshiner from Punjab, Sunny Hindustani has managed to take away the winning spot for India’s popular reality singing television show, Indian Idol 11. The singer managed to win the 11th season of the show which offered the winner total prize money of ₹ 25 lakh.

When a news publishing house spoke to the winner and asked what his future plans are going to be. Sunny said that he wishes to work with industry veterans like A.R.Rahman and wishes to work with Salman Khan. Hindustani feels that Salman Khan is one of the most talented stars of the industry and hopes to work with him in the future.

Indian Idol 11 winner, Sunny Hindustani on his past situation

Sunny Hindustani also had some motivational words that reveal the extremely difficult times he’s been through. The singer says that he has struggled a lot, but his mother’s struggles were much bigger than his. He said that the money he won is going to be utilised to provide his family with a luxurious lifestyle. He also shared a couple of sweet words for the show’s judge, Neha Kakkar.

Sunny says he has been supported by Neha ma’am throughout his singing career in Mumbai. He revealed that Neha also provided him with some money so he could stay in Mumbai. He revealed that it would be next to impossible without Neha ma’am’s support. A number of viewers have been showing love for the winner through their social media posts. Here are some fan Tweets about the Indian Indol 11 winner, Sunny Hindustani.

Here is the winner of @indianidol season 11 Sunny Hindustani. A 21 year old self-taught singer, who worked as a shoeshiner in Bhatinda, has emerged as a new sensation. Congratulations man. Hardwork paid off 👏👏👏#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/dSB7wqcX46 — Ajit Kumar Soni (@AjitKum70057719) February 23, 2020

