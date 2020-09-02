'Total Dhamaal' Shooting Location: All About The Film And Its Filming Locations

The 2019 film, Total Dhamaal is an action, adventure and comedy-drama helmed by Indra Kumar. The film starred Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film is about a group of people learning about a hidden treasure, and then they are rushing to find it and claim it. The film garnered rave reviews from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was the film shot, here's taking a look at the Total Dhamaal’s shooting location.

Total Dhamaal’s shooting location

The director and official of Uttrakhand Film Development Council, K. S. Chauhan received approval for shooting in Uttarakhand for the film Total Dhamal. They were also given a time span between 1-15th May 2018, for shooting. The film was made under the banner of Maruti International, Mumbai.

Where was Total Dhamaal shot?

Uttarakhand

According to the Himalayan Buzz, Total Dhamaal shooting locations finalised include areas in Rishikesh from Jim Corbett, Sitaban Woods, Neelkanth Road and Phulchatti. It is also reported that the state government has waived off shooting charges for films filmed in Uttarakhand. The move was taken and suggested with the aim of supporting the regional film industry as well as the livelihood of sector-earning people. Directors have sought to take advantage of this chance by filming movies under the state's big banners.

Mumbai

A part of the film was also shot in Mumbai. On January 19, Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share a photo posing with Madhuri Dixit and Indra Kumar as they wrapped the shoot of the film in Mumbai. Some of the scenes were also shot with the help of VFX.

The film went on floors with Aamir Khan being the ‘chief guest’ giving the Mahurat shot on the Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit starrer. The post was also shared by several fan pages where Aamir along with the cast of the film are all smiles in the camera. Take a look at the post below.

About the film

The movie also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Pitobash, Esha Gupta and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The film was known as one of the biggest openers of 2019 that too on a non-public holiday. The film managed to churn $26,911,995 worldwide. Watch the trailer below.

