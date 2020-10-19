'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Komal Hathi Shares Navratri Celebration Plans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is indeed one of the longest-running comedy shows on Indian television. The show completed 12 years on July 28, 2020, and also completed 3000 episodes. Since its launch, the show has been ruling the TRP charts and is loved by the audience. The show has become a household name and Gokuldham society is seen beautifully celebrating each and every festival. Recently, in an interview with Koimoi.com, Ambika Ranjankar who plays Komal Hathi in the show revealed Gokuldham society’s Navratri celebration plans. Here's what the actor revealed.

Navratri celebrations in Gokuldham society

Just like the show is incomplete without Jethalal Champaklal Gada (Dilip Joshi) and Daya Jethalal Gada (Disha Vakani), it is also synonymous to Navratri. Over the last many years, everyone has seen the residents of Gokuldham society celebrating Navratri with much pomp and grandeur. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, many of the fans are wondering about how the sitcom’s makers will plan to showcase the festivities this year in the show. But in an interview with Koimoi, actor Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hansraj Hathi revealed their plans to celebrate Navratri this year in TMKOC.

The actor said that just like the makers of the show did during Ganpati, everyone is going to follow all the rules, instructions and social distancing norms. She also told that these rules are the same for regular shoots as well. Hence, whether it’s the Ganpati festival or Navratri, the team is going to take precautionary measures. She also said that, in the show, these rules are going to be there, and like everyone is doing this year, they will also be following it on the sets.

A few days back, there were reports that Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada) might return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for Navratri. However, her co-star Sonalika Joshi, who plays the role of Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, had clarified that she is not aware of this development. The actor said that she has zero knowledge about it. She thinks they too get to know from people directly. She said that for the last three years the same news has been doing the rounds, and hence one cannot confirm it. Moreover, the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi also said that nothing has been confirmed yet.

