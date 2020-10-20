Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa's New Song 'Nach Meri Rani' Hits The Right Chords

The most awaited song titled Nach Meri Rani featuring Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and Punjab's famous singer Guru Randhawa has been released by T-Series. The song has received more than four and a half lakh views until now. In the song, Nora Fatehi is seen essaying the role of a robot, which is being assembled by Guru Randhawa. The song which is penned by Tanishk Bagchi is receiving mixed reviews from the fans. You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Nach Meri Rani song review

Fans of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been going gaga over this video. They took to the microblogging site to the trend the song with #nachmerirani. They lauded the duo with heaps of praise. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video and the lyrics are. One of the users said, “The song is just fantastic Thank you soo much for giving this precious gift for us..” (sic) and the other one said, “This will be fire ”. Check out a few more fan reactions below.

Oomg sir this is just amazing I can't express my feeling it's so beautiful and full on fire fire song 😁🙌🏻 — nandu gupta (@nandinigupta908) October 20, 2020

Nora Fatehi's leaked rehearsal video

A few days ago, both Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa had shared a short rehearsal video from their recent release song Nach Meri Rani on the Instagram handle. The video was leaked online before the song’s release. Nora Fatehi captioned the video as, "OMG!!! Someone leaked #NachMeriRani hookline along with the rehearsal video!! Oh Well...Now that it's out, why not make it a HIT before the official release...lets do this! Show me ur moves and your love by making an IG reel or video on #NachMeriRani and share it with us now (sic)." Take a look at the post below:

Besides this, both Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have changed their Instagram display picture into a robotic structure. The image shows that the song has a sci-fi twist. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi has featured in many Bollywood songs which include Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate, O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House, Kamariya from the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from the movie Marjaavaan, and Garmi from Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. Moreover, the actor will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India.

