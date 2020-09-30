Trisha Krishnan Relives Old Memory Of Winning Miss Chennai Title, Says 'my Life Changed'

South Indian star Trisha Krishnan recently reminisced some old memories with a throwback picture on social media. The actress is celebrating 21 years since she won the Miss Madras title at the age of 16. The actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared the picture from the competition where she won the beauty pageant on September 30, 1999.

Trisha Krishnan walks down the memory lane

Sharing her happiness on Instagram, Trisha shared the picture and wrote, "30/09/1999...The day my life changed...#MissChennai1999." The Khatta Meetha actress is looking resplendent in a beautiful gown with a tiara shining on her head. Trisha meanwhile, had also participated in the Miss India pageant wherein she won the 'Beautiful Smile' award. After entering the industry with a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi, she had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe.

The actress who is quite active on social media these days earlier shared her unseen childhood picture online. The photo has a little Trisha Krishnan leaning on the sofa and striking a pose for the camera. "Angel face Devil thoughts," (sic) wrote Trisha Krishnan while sharing the unseen childhood picture. Trisha Krishnan's unseen childhood picture had gone viral on the internet with fans raving about the actor's good looks.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan is expected to join the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan soon. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, in the lead and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's book of the same name. The shooting of the film is currently stalled due to the pandemic. However, reportedly the movie's shooting would resume soon. The historical drama is produced by Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under their respective production banners.

(Image credit: Trisha Krishnan/ Instagram)

