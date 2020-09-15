Trisha Krishnan Shares Unseen Childhood Picture, Says 'angel Face, Devil Thoughts'

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Monday, September 14, shared her unseen childhood picture online. The photo has a little Trisha Krishnan leaning on the sofa and striking a pose for the camera. "Angel face Devil thoughts," (sic) wrote Trisha Krishnan while sharing the unseen childhood picture.

Check out Trisha Krishnan's unseen photo here:

"You're still the same," say fans on Trisha Krishna's unseen photo

Trisha Krishnan's unseen childhood picture has gone viral on the internet with fans raving about the actor's good looks. Meanwhile, Trisha's close friends made quirky remarks on the photo. "Nothing much has changed since," (sic) wrote Aarti Ravi, actor Jayam Ravi's partner and one of Trisha Krishnan's best friends. Here's how the fans are reacting to Trisha Krishnan's unseen photo:

U r always georgious mamðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° nd angel face forever....but u don't have devil thoughts always a kind hearted human....love u mamðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/LvyOKea3sj — Preethi Sharma (@Preethi70556569) September 14, 2020

What's next for Trisha Krishnan on the work front?

Trisha Krishnan is expected to join the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan soon. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, in the lead and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's book of the same name. The shooting of the film is currently stalled due to the pandemic. However, according to reports, the movie's shooting would resume soon. The historical drama is produced by Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under their respective production banners.

Besides the upcomer, Trisha has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Jeethu Joseph's Ram with Mohanlal. The Malayalam film marks her return to Mollywood after the success of Hey Jude (2018). Thereafter, Trisha also has M Saravanan's Raangi. The movie's script is written by famous director A R Murugadoss.

