Trisha Krishnan And Simbu's Marriage Rumours Put To Rest By Latter's Close Acquaintance

Hariharan, a close acquaintance of Kollywood actor Simbu, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, said that the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor's marriage rumours with his co-star Trisha Krishnan are baseless and false. He added that Trisha Krishnan and Simbu are good friends and have known each other for a long time. Hariharan further revealed that at present Simbu is concentrating on his career, and is gearing up for his return to cinema.

Several media reports are rife that popular actors Trisha Krishnan and Simbu are planning to get married in the coming days. Trisha Krishnan and Simbu's marriage rumours speculated after Trisha Krishnan's alleged ex-boyfriend Rana Daggubati announced his marriage to Miheeka Bajaj. Trisha Krishnan and Simbu although stayed away from commenting on the ongoing marriage rumours, however, the latter's close acquaintance's recent interview reinstates that the marriage rumours are false.

Interestingly, in a recent press note, Simbu's family revealed that they are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. However, Simbu's father T Rajendar confirmed that they are yet to find a suitable match for the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor.

Trisha Krishnan and Simbu in Karthik Dial Sethya Yenn

Recently, Trisha Krishnan and Simbu reunited after a decade for Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film Karthik Dial Sethya Yenn. The short film was shot during the lockdown by Trisha and Simbu at their home with Gautham directing them virtually. The Trisha Krishnan and Simbu starrer short film released on May 20 has crossed 7 million views online.

Trisha Krishnan and Simbu's short film:

What's next for Trisha Krishnan and Simbu?

Trisha Krishnan was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta. Trisha Krishnan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. The Trisha Krishnan starrer's shooting is stalled due to the pandemic. Reports have it that the team will resume the shoot from September 2020. Besides the upcomer, Trisha Krishnan has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Meanwhile, Simbu has been on a hiatus from acting ever since reports of his unprofessional behaviour on the sets were reported. According to reports, the actor is planning to make a comeback with Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. The movie, starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, is reported to go on-floors after the coronavirus scare subsides. Besides the upcomer, Simbu will be seen in a cameo appearance in Hansika Motwani's 50th film Maha.

