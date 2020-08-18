Trisha Krishnan Deletes Pics From Instagram; Fans Ask 'What Happened To Your Feed?'

Khatta Meetha actor Trisha Krishnan has left fans stunned as she deleted a chunk of old pics from her Instagram handle. Now, the actor has only maintained seven posts and fans are curious to know the reason behind it. Trisha took to Twitter and Instagram in June to announce she's taking a break from social media for some time.

The actor went on a digital detox for almost three weeks and then made a comeback by sharing a new picture of herself on July 8. However, she has now surprised her followers by deleting several Instagram posts. Trisha enjoys a massive fan following and also garners several praise and likes on her post.

On July 8, the actor shared a selfie of herself where she looked absolutely stunning. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a black attire. She also completed her look with a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, and natural makeup. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood ðŸŒž And yours?” Take a look at the post.

Seeing this post, fans were relieved that the actor was back on the gram but was upset to see her feed missing. They soon went on to comment asking the actor why she deleted her previous posts. One of the users wrote, “Trish… what happened to your Insta feed?” While the other one asked, “Why you deleted all of your photos”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Gautham Menon's short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The film also starred Simbu in a lead role. Trisha has many projects in her kitty. Most of the actor’s projects are under various stages of production. The film, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, is based on the Tamil literary novel. The period film stars an ensemble cast which includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in crucial roles. AR Rahman has composed music for Ponniyin Selvan. She will also be seen in M. Saravanan’s Raangi. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release.

