Trisha Krishnan's Net Worth Is Proof That Her Career Has Had More 'meetha'; Read Details

Trisha Krishnan is popularly known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry. She came into limelight after she had won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest. Read on to know the net worth of the actor who has always impressed the critics with her performances in films.

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth

According to a leading media portal, the estimated net worth of the actor is around $8 million as of the year 2019. Which is around Rs 59 crores.

Source of Income

Trisha’s primary source of income is her acting career. Reportedly she charges Rs 1 to 1.5 crores per film. Moreover, the actor also charges a high fee for brand endorsements and for the events as well as the ceremonies she attends. According to reports of a media portal, Trisha Krishnan owns a luxury home in Chennai.

Moreover, she has several luxury cars to her name. Trisha is known to have worked with NGOs and charity organisations and has reportedly helped them raise funds for several causes.

Read Also | Trisha Krishnan Back On Social Media After Month-long Digital Detox; Shares Selfie

Career of Trisha

After winning several beauty pageants Trisha got a supporting role in the film Jodi. The actor has done more than 50 films since 1999. She has given many critically acclaimed films like 96, Athadu and Kodi. She has also worked in a Bollywood film, Khatta Meetha in which she shared the big screen with Akshay Kumar. The actor has won Filmfare awards for best actor for movies like Varshan, 96 and Kodi.

Read Also | Richa Chadha Vs Trisha Krishnan- Who Styled The White Netted Saree Better?

On the work front

On the professional front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film was postponed due to the pandemic. According to a media portal, the team will resume the shoot from September 2020.

Besides these, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram with actor Mohanlal. The movie marks Trisha Krishnan's return to Mollywood after two years. The forthcoming movie also features Indrajith Sukumaran and Durga Krishnan in pivotal roles. The Trisha Krishnan starrer will hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Trisha has M. Saravanan's Raangi in the pipeline.

Read Also | Actress Meera Mitun Accuses Trisha Krishnan Of Copying Her Look, Threatens Legal Action

Read Also | Trisha Krishnan's Weekly Roundup: Here's What The '96' Actor Has Been Up To This Week

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.